Yash Chemex consolidated net profit declines 38.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.30% to Rs 30.10 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex declined 38.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 122.30% to Rs 30.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.1013.54 122 OPM %4.0216.99 -PBDT1.092.10 -48 PBT1.072.08 -49 NP0.590.96 -39
