We Win consolidated net profit declines 11.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 20.34 croreNet profit of We Win declined 11.94% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 20.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.3418.83 8 OPM %7.828.44 -PBDT1.381.43 -3 PBT0.810.90 -10 NP0.590.67 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content