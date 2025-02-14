Maxplus Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Maxplus Logistics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.02 50 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
