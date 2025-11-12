Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 2.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 240.31 croreNet profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 2.51% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 240.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 208.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales240.31208.01 16 OPM %21.0120.74 -PBDT63.0057.73 9 PBT55.6150.56 10 NP40.8439.84 3
