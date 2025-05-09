Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 28.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 250.56 crore

Net profit of Mayur Uniquoters rose 28.80% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 250.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.90% to Rs 149.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 880.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 802.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales250.56220.89 13 880.14802.98 10 OPM %21.1618.70 -21.7119.78 - PBDT64.1447.31 36 229.99188.08 22 PBT56.9539.93 43 201.28158.82 27 NP41.5032.22 29 149.29122.47 22

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

