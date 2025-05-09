Friday, May 09, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yogi standalone net profit rises 1242.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 111.07 crore

Net profit of Yogi rose 1242.86% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 111.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 111.07 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales111.070 0 111.070 0 OPM %0.790 -0.070 - PBDT2.440 0 2.03-0.52 LP PBT2.430 0 2.01-0.52 LP NP1.880.14 1243 1.46-0.38 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

