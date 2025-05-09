Medico Remedies standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 41.30 croreNet profit of Medico Remedies rose 40.00% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 41.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.71% to Rs 10.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 150.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales41.3041.32 0 150.94144.92 4 OPM %16.1511.25 -9.948.91 - PBDT6.474.98 30 16.5314.22 16 PBT5.704.24 34 13.5011.34 19 NP4.343.10 40 10.098.29 22
