Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains after Q3 PAT jumps 77% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied 4.43% to Rs 2,211.15 after the company' consolidated net profit jumped 76.97% to Rs 626.78 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 354.16 crore posted in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations climbed 30.10% YoY to Rs 2,362.47 crore in Q3 FY24.
The firm reported profit before tax of Rs 786.23 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 74.04% as compared Rs 451.73 crore posted in same period a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total expenses increased 19.79% to Rs 1,844.8 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 1,540 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 987.24 crore (up 30.97% YoY), Employees benefit expenses stood at Rs 222.34 crore (up 12.37% YoY), while finance Cost was at Rs 1.29 crore (down 12.83% YoY) during the period under review.
On nine months basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 60.68% to Rs 1,274 crore on 10.68% increase in revenue from to Rs 6,362.9 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market reverses trend; PSU banks under pressure

Varun Beverages gains after Q4 PAT jumps 76% YoY to Rs 144 cr

Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT jumps 52% YoY to Rs 443 cr

RateGain Travel hits record high as PAT jumps 3x YoY in Q3

Kalyani Steels hit all-time high as Q3 PAT jumps 67% YoY

Jet Freight Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.27 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 67.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon