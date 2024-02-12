Sensex (    %)
                        
Warren Tea reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Warren Tea reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales014.37 -100 OPM %0-89.98 -PBDT-0.06-13.56 100 PBT-0.09-14.16 99 NP0.10-13.08 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

