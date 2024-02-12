Sensex (    %)
                        
Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 198.35 crore
Net loss of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 198.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 191.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales198.35191.91 3 OPM %7.099.95 -PBDT4.497.76 -42 PBT-2.091.46 PL NP-3.250.94 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

