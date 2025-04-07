Monday, April 07, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mazagon Dock tumbles as OFS concludes

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 9.06% to Rs 2,310.90 after offer for sale announced by the company's promoter concluded on Monday, 7 April 2025.

Through OFS, Government of India proposed to sell up to 1,14,10,366 equity shares, representing a 2.83% stake, with an option to sell additional 2% stake or 80,67,600 equity shares in case of over subscription. The floor price has been set at Rs 2,525 per share.

With the promoter exercising the oversubscription option to the extent of up to 47,69,988 equity shares (representing 1.18% stake), the total OFS size (base size + green shoe) aggregated to 1,61,80,354 shares, representing 4.01% of outstanding equity shares of the company, the value of which (at floor price) aggregates to Rs 4,085.53 crore.

 

The Government of India held 84.83% stake in Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders as of 31st December 2024.

The OFS opened on 4 April 2025, which is the T-day where only retail investors could bid for the shares. On 7 April 2025, which was T+1 day, the OFS was accessible for retail investors, employees, and those non retail investors, those who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids from T-day.

On T day, as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 1,45,62,318 shares. It was subscribed 141.80% on the base of non retail offer size of 1,02,69,329 shares.

On T+1 day, as of 15:30 IST, the OFS received subscription for 1,127 shares. It was subscribed 0.09% on the base retail offer size of 11,41,037 shares.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 28.8% to Rs 807.04 crore on a 33.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

