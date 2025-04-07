Monday, April 07, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank total deposits climb 8% YoY in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank said that its total deposits jumped 8.43% to Rs 53,689 crore as of 31st March 2025 as compared with Rs 49,515 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Total business increased 9.58% to 98,054 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against 89,485 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Gross advances stood at Rs 44,365 crore as of 31st March 2025, recording the growth of 11% as compared with Rs 39,970 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Retail, agriculture, and micro, small and medium enterprises (RAM) advance climbed 13.19% YoY to Rs 41,297 crore as of 31st March 2025.

 

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the oldest private sector banks in India, has expanded its product offerings to cater to a diverse client base, including micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and retail customers.

The banks standalone net profit increased 5.6% to Rs 300.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 284.23 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income rose 9.6%YoY to Rs 1,519.94 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter declined 3.21% to Rs 412.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Pound speculative net longs edge lower

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs up to Rs 200 cr

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

AGI Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AGI Infra Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon