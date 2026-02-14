Sindhu Trade Links reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 76.68% to Rs 119.15 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links reported to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 76.68% to Rs 119.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 510.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.119.15510.872.4711.2118.6827.6515.26-0.8313.87-7.47

