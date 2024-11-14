McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.27 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.49% to Rs 26.92 croreNet Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 220.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 191.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.49% to Rs 26.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.9246.81 -42 OPM %-24.63-26.11 -PBDT-219.47-190.98 -15 PBT-220.27-191.79 -15 NP-220.27-191.79 -15
