Ruby Mills standalone net profit declines 71.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.50% to Rs 51.28 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills declined 71.94% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.50% to Rs 51.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales51.2853.14 -4 OPM %9.6121.38 -PBDT6.3412.94 -51 PBT3.4710.73 -68 NP2.809.98 -72
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content