Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 746.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.16% to Rs 121.43 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 746.34% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.16% to Rs 121.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales121.43126.70 -4 OPM %4.234.42 -PBDT4.562.98 53 PBT2.230.82 172 NP6.940.82 746
