MCX update on delayed commencement of trading

MCX update on delayed commencement of trading

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Due to a technical issue at the Exchange, the commencement of trading on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, was delayed. Operations were shifted to the Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and trading started at 1.25pm.

All trading systems are now functioning normally.

The Exchange said,"An investigation into the issue has been initiated on priority. We are committed to identifying the cause and implementing necessary corrective measures. Updates on our findings and actions taken will be shared in due course.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to market participants and appreciate their patience and understanding."

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 111.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 59.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit rises 303.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.05% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

