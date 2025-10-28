TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 59.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.20% to Rs 13945.52 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings rose 59.15% to Rs 442.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.20% to Rs 13945.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11228.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13945.5211228.49 24 OPM %16.2114.93 -PBDT1622.511162.14 40 PBT1281.73901.37 42 NP442.87278.27 59
