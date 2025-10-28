Jasch Gauging Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.99% to Rs 17.12 croreNet profit of Jasch Gauging Technologies rose 40.05% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.99% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.1213.07 31 OPM %33.7027.54 -PBDT7.195.12 40 PBT6.984.90 42 NP5.143.67 40
