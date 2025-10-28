Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 7737.18 croreNet profit of Tata Capital rose 2.01% to Rs 1097.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1075.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 7737.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7184.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7737.187184.78 8 OPM %72.4073.35 -PBDT1642.231585.64 4 PBT1507.021493.76 1 NP1097.321075.72 2
