Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 7737.18 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 2.01% to Rs 1097.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1075.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 7737.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7184.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7737.187184.78 8 OPM %72.4073.35 -PBDT1642.231585.64 4 PBT1507.021493.76 1 NP1097.321075.72 2

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

