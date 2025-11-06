Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 62.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.64% to Rs 232.55 croreNet profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services declined 62.21% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.64% to Rs 232.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 180.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales232.55180.77 29 OPM %17.0821.27 -PBDT34.4043.03 -20 PBT13.4729.49 -54 NP7.9521.04 -62
