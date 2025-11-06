MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit declines 77.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.18% to Rs 134.36 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies declined 77.36% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 28.18% to Rs 134.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.36187.08 -28 OPM %12.6519.68 -PBDT14.4633.09 -56 PBT5.6825.31 -78 NP4.2518.77 -77
