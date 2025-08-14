Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 149.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.49% to Rs 49.75 croreNet profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 149.33% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.49% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.7533.73 47 OPM %25.0126.59 -PBDT9.726.55 48 PBT2.411.00 141 NP1.870.75 149
