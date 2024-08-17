Mediaone Global Entertainment standalone net profit rises 127.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 244.06% to Rs 22.02 crore

Net profit of Mediaone Global Entertainment rose 127.11% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 244.06% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.026.4098.6831.2521.732.005.351.663.771.66