Birlasoft slips after Q1 PAT drops 16% QoQ to Rs 150 cr

Birlasoft declined 4.73% to Rs 676.25 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 16.59% to Rs 150.20 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 180.08 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 5.12% QoQ to Rs 1,327.43 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA stood at Rs 195.1 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 1% as compared with Rs 193.1 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin contracted 60 bps to 14.7% in Q1 FY25 as against 15.3% in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In dollar terms, the company's revenue was at $159.1 million, registering a growth of 3.6% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue jumped 3.8% YoY. Revenue from operations increased 5.12% QoQ to Rs 1,327.43 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company signed deals of TCV $160 million during the quarter with new deal wins TCV of $94 million and renewals of $66 million.

Active Client Count stood at 258 in Q1FY25 (compared to 259 in Q4FY24 and 285 in Q1FY24).

Cash & Cash equivalents increased to $229.7 million by end of Q1FY25 versus $209.2 million at end of Q4FY24.

Workforce strength increased to 12,865 as on 30th June 2024 and attrition improved further QoQ to 11.6% during Q1FY25.

Angan Guha, chief executive officer and managing director, Birlasoft, said, Our performance during the quarter under review reflects a challenging operating environment and tightened discretionary spends by customers. In that backdrop, I am pleased to note that our Infra and ROW businesses, both historically smaller contributors to our revenue, have done particularly well on the back of our efforts to enhance our capabilities and footprint there.

Kamini Shah, chief financial officer, Birlasoft, said, Our revenue during the quarter under review grew 5.1% year on year to Rs 13,274 million. PAT for the quarter grew 9.2% year on year to Rs 1,502 Mn. Our quarterly collections continued to be strong, resulting in a 46% rise year on year in cash and cash equivalents to Rs 19,143 Mn. Our DSO improved sequentially to 52 days and on this key parameter we continue to be among the best in the industry. We have started the new financial year with a robust balance sheet and healthy cashflows that enable us to keep investing in capabilities for future growth even as we navigate through the current challenges in the macro-economic environment.

Birlasoft, part of the CK Birla Group, provides digital and information technology consulting, services, solutions and products for organizations across industries, worldwide.

