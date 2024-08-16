Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Coal Index dips 3.48% yoy in June 2024

National Coal Index dips 3.48% yoy in June 2024

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Notable decrease indicates sufficient availability of coal in market
The National Coal Index (Provisional) has shown a significant decline of 3.48 % in June 2024 at 142.13 points compared to 147.25 in June 2023. This notable decrease indicates sufficient availability of coal in market to meet the growing demands.
The National Coal Index (NCI) is a price index that combines coal prices from all sales channels, viz. Notified Prices, Auction Prices, and Import Prices. It considers prices of coking and non-coking coal of various grades transacted in the regulated (power and fertilizer) and non-regulated sectors.
Established with the base year as FY 2017-18, NCI serves as a reliable indicator of market dynamics, providing valuable insights of price fluctuations.
Additionally, the premium on coal auctions indicates the pulse of the industry, and the sharp decline in coal auction premium confirms the sufficient coal availability in the market. The impressive growth of 14.58 % in the countrys coal production during June 2024 as compared to the corresponding period of last year ensures a stable supply to various sectors reliant on coal, significantly contributing to the overall energy security of the nation.
The downward trajectory of the NCI signifies a more equitable market, harmonizing supply and demand dynamics. With sufficient coal availability, the nation can not only address burgeoning demands but also underpin its long-term energy requisites, thereby fortifying a more resilient and sustainable coal industry and fostering a prosperous future for the nation.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

