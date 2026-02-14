Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

Sales rise 7.70% to Rs 19.85 crore

Net loss of Medico Intercontinental reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.70% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.8518.43 8 OPM %8.0110.31 -PBDT0.031.80 -98 PBT-1.401.57 PL NP-0.221.17 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Halder Venture consolidated net profit declines 3.01% in the December 2025 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 87.60% in the December 2025 quarter

3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 87.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 95.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 95.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit declines 11.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 3.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today