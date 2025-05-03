Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Indian Bank approves capital raising

Board of Indian Bank approves capital raising

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 03 May 2025

The Board of Indian Bank at its meeting held on 03 May 2025 has approved the following:

- Raising equity capital of the Bank aggregating upto Rs.5000 crore (including premium) through various modes viz. QIP/FPO/ Rights Issue or in combination thereof.

- Raising AT-1/ Tier-2 capital aggregating upto Rs.2000 crore through issuance of Basel III Compliant AT-1 Perpetual Bonds / Tier 2 Bonds in one or more tranches during the current or subsequent financial years based on the requirement.

The Bank was having similar approval for raising equity capital and AT-1/ Tier 2 capital during FY 2024-25. However, the Bank has not approached the market to raise equity capital or AT-1/Tier 2 capital during the FY 2024-25.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marico Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Marico Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Sunteck Realty registers PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 33.5%

Sunteck Realty registers PAT of Rs 50 crore in Q4; EBITDA margin at 33.5%

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2025 quarter

D-Link India consolidated net profit rises 9.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 29.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 114.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 114.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon