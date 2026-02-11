Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 17.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.23% to Rs 424.20 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 17.34% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.23% to Rs 424.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 341.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.424.20341.468.8310.5425.6527.1418.3920.9612.3914.99

