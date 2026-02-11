Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 125.27 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 56.89% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 125.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales125.27138.05 -9 OPM %7.4315.05 -PBDT11.7721.49 -45 PBT7.9918.48 -57 NP5.9113.71 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ganges Securities standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Ganges Securities standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Panafic Industrials standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Indus Fila reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indus Fila reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 553.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 553.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance