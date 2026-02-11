Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.46% to Rs 50.31 croreNet profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 32.73% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales50.3137.98 32 OPM %23.0420.62 -PBDT12.959.12 42 PBT12.688.84 43 NP9.497.15 33
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:47 PM IST