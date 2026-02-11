Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 32.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.46% to Rs 50.31 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 32.73% to Rs 9.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.46% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

