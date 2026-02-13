Meera Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.40% to Rs 8.80 crore

Net profit of Meera Industries declined 78.36% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.40% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.8011.646.8217.780.672.060.221.750.291.34

