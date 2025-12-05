Friday, December 05, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.51%

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.51% at 8381.75 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, State Bank of India gained 2.47%, Punjab National Bank added 1.82% and Bank of Baroda rose 1.53%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 18.00% over last one year compared to the 5.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 0.98% and Nifty IT index gained 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.59% to close at 26186.45 while the SENSEX added 0.52% to close at 85712.37 today.

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

