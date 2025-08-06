Mega Corporation standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.33% to Rs 1.90 croreNet profit of Mega Corporation rose 833.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 58.33% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.901.20 58 OPM %74.2179.17 -PBDT0.400.13 208 PBT0.280.03 833 NP0.280.03 833
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content