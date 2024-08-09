Dhani Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.23% to Rs 107.37 crore

Net Loss of Dhani Services reported to Rs 82.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 94.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 107.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 119.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.107.37119.60-54.30-36.95-55.06-64.82-67.90-83.06-82.57-94.79