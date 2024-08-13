Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 496.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.28% to Rs 5.45 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 496.30% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 62.28% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.4514.45 -62 OPM %0.371.94 -PBDT1.650.39 323 PBT1.640.38 332 NP1.610.27 496
