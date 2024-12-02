Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon jumps on launching residential project

Meghna Infracon jumps on launching residential project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure jumps 5% to Rs 715.65 on launching residential project "RIVIERA" in Goregaon West, Mumbai.

This project marks Meghna Infracon's foray into the premium luxury real estate segment in Mumbai. Situated in a prime location in Goregaon (West), "RIVIERA" offers connectivity to nearby schools, colleges, hospitals, railway stations, and entertainment hubs.

The project has a total construction area of approximately 30,000 sq ft project with an estimated sales potential of Rs 22 crore.

The project is being executed by Meghna Aakar Constructions, a subsidiary entity of the company, in which it holds a 95% stake.

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is a Mumbai-based real estate developer. It specializes in residential projects, known for quality construction and timely delivery.

 

Standalone net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure slumped 84.62% to Rs 0.30 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. No sales were reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.43 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

If plea asked right to access, then why did court order survey: Owaisi

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden gets presidential pardon: What were the charges against him?

PMI, PMI INDIA

LIVE news updates: PMI slips to 56.5 in November on intensifying price pressures

manufacturing

November PMI at 56.5 as India's manufacturing growth shows signs of strain

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy up 3% on Rs 504 cr-order win; details

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon