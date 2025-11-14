Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 68.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 42.18 croreNet profit of Nila Spaces rose 68.64% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 42.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales42.1831.91 32 OPM %28.4024.73 -PBDT10.796.83 58 PBT9.435.53 71 NP6.563.89 69
