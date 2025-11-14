BASF India consolidated net profit declines 16.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.77% to Rs 4042.41 croreNet profit of BASF India declined 16.24% to Rs 107.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 4042.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4244.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4042.414244.73 -5 OPM %4.124.73 -PBDT183.17216.31 -15 PBT143.50171.19 -16 NP107.15127.93 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content