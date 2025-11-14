Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 222.44 croreNet profit of Patel Retail rose 73.33% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 222.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales222.44195.33 14 OPM %7.447.24 -PBDT16.6610.71 56 PBT13.527.91 71 NP10.145.85 73
