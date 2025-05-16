Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Melstar Information Technologies reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

