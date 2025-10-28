Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 1.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.25% to Rs 62.51 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings rose 1.34% to Rs 6.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.25% to Rs 62.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales62.5159.39 5 OPM %15.6619.36 -PBDT10.9811.33 -3 PBT8.648.98 -4 NP6.796.70 1
