Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,099, a premium of 162.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,936.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 29.85 points or 0.11% to 25,936.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.80% to 11.95.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jash Engineering's subsidiary to acquire Penstocks (UK)

Jash Engineering's subsidiary to acquire Penstocks (UK)

Sensex settles 151 pts lower; Nifty below 25,950

Sensex settles 151 pts lower; Nifty below 25,950

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 430-cr defence order

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 430-cr defence order

Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon