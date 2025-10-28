Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 430-cr defence order

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 430-cr defence order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Premier Explosives rallied 3.57% to Rs 628.25 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 429.56 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, New Delhi, for the supply of chaffs and flares.

According to the companys exchange filing, the order is to be executed within a period of twelve months.

The company further clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It also confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments.

 

The company's standalone net profit surged 153% to Rs 18.42 crore, while net sales rose 71.6% to Rs 142.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

Cabinet approves Nutrient Based Subsidy rates for Rabi season, tentative budgetary requirement seen at Rs 37952 crore

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

Newgen Software sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Newgen Software sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon