Menon Pistons consolidated net profit declines 8.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.08% to Rs 69.40 crore

Net profit of Menon Pistons declined 8.66% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.08% to Rs 69.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.69.4072.3519.0218.2712.2412.499.4510.347.077.74