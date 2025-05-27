Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.28% to Rs 40.78 croreNet profit of Metal Coatings (India) rose 40.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.28% to Rs 40.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.20% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 160.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.7843.98 -7 160.25168.41 -5 OPM %4.412.82 -3.311.92 - PBDT1.891.38 37 3.693.74 -1 PBT1.741.24 40 3.083.20 -4 NP1.330.95 40 2.372.50 -5
