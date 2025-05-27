Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.77% to Rs 0.73 croreNet profit of Continental Securities rose 60.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.77% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 75.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.730.43 70 2.751.58 74 OPM %60.2769.77 -69.8270.89 - PBDT0.440.30 47 1.871.07 75 PBT0.410.29 41 1.811.04 74 NP0.320.20 60 1.330.76 75
