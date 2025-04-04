Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 1881.2 points or 6.19% at 28494.35 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 8.55%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 8.1%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 7.73%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 7.59%),NMDC Ltd (down 7.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 7.37%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 7.24%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 5.59%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 5.36%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 3.67%).

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1711.15 or 3.6% at 45782.96.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 476.35 points or 3.29% at 14016.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 347.05 points or 1.49% at 22903.05.

The BSE Sensex index was down 986.53 points or 1.29% at 75308.83.

On BSE,979 shares were trading in green, 2884 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Paras signs strategic MoU with MicroCon Vision, Israel

Jupiter Tatravagonka acquires land in Haldiapada, Odisha

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

