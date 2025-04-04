Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Want to move to South Korea? New visa opens doors to those earning Rs 1 cr

South Korea has launched a "top-tier" visa system from April 2, 2025

Surbhi Gloria Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Indians have been flocking to South Korea for holidays, with K-dramas, food and music luring travellers in big numbers. But for those looking beyond a vacation — to live and work — there’s a new opening.
 
South Korea has launched a “top-tier” visa system from April 2, 2025. It’s offering international professionals, including Indians, a pathway to long-term residence if they work in certain high-tech industries.
 
The visa offers a long-term F-2 residence permit to senior engineers and their families involved in projects that support innovation in global industries. These include:
 
Biotechnology  
Semiconductors  

Secondary batteries  
 
Officials said robotics and defence will be added later.
 
 
Who qualifies?
 
To be eligible, applicants must:
 
< Have a master’s or PhD from one of the world’s top 100 universities, and  
< Have experience working at a top global company or think tank  
 
They must also meet at least one of the following criteria:
 
< Eight years of work experience, including three at a global top 500 company, or  
< Five years of post-doctorate research, with at least three years at a global research institute  
 
In addition, applicants need to show an annual salary of at least KRW 149,865,000 (about Rs 88.6 lakh), which is three times South Korea’s gross national income.
 
But those earning over four times the GNI — KRW 199,820,000 (about Rs 1.2 crore) — do not need to meet the education or work experience requirements.
 
“For those who meet the income threshold, we’ve eased the education and experience conditions,” said Kim Seok-woo, Acting Minister of Justice. “Starting with the ‘top-tier’ visa, we will continue expanding the visa system customised for the needs of each field.”
 
The plan was first outlined on March 5, 2025, at the Government Complex Seoul. Authorities said they want to bring in at least 1,000 senior engineers from global tech firms.
 
Officials say the country is trying to adapt to demographic and structural changes in the economy. Foreign talent is being seen as essential, particularly in advanced industries where South Korea is competing globally.
 
Extra perks
 
< A special income tax rate of 19 per cent for foreign nationals (compared to 6 to 45 per cent for locals)  
< Fast-tracked e-visa processing  
< Access to the Global Talents & Investors Service Centre at the Seoul Immigration Office for smoother paperwork  
< Support through the Ministry of Trade’s K-Tech Pass, covering taxes, education and housing  
 
Foreign graduates from top Korean institutions like Seoul National, Yonsei, Korea University and Pohang University of Science and Technology are also eligible. So are employees at major South Korean firms such as Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, Kia, POSCO, Hyundai Mobis and Samsung C&T.
 
The F-2 visa also allows spouses and children to live and work in South Korea, and opens the door to permanent residency after three years.
 
Indians in South Korea
 
As of 2023, around 13,585 Indians were living in South Korea, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
 
In 2024, 176,668 Indians visited the country — a 44 per cent jump from the previous year. The Korea Tourism Organization said it is targeting 250,000 Indian travellers in 2025.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

