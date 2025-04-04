Friday, April 04, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1199.7, down 3.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% rally in NIFTY and a 17.87% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1199.7, down 3.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 22954.3. The Sensex is at 75501.08, down 1.04%.Reliance Industries Ltd has added around 2.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33559.8, down 3.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.18 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1200.15, down 4.17% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd tumbled 17.83% in last one year as compared to a 1.96% rally in NIFTY and a 17.87% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 47.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Vedanta records aluminium production of 6.03 lakh tonnes in Q4

Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Sai Life Sciences inaugurates Peptide Research Center in Hyderabad

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

Netweb Technologies receives incentive of Rs 5.93 cr under PLI scheme 2.0 for IT hardware

NMDC announces change in directorate

NMDC announces change in directorate

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of majority stake in Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical approves acquisition of majority stake in Trancemarine and Confreight Logistics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayGold and Silver Price TodayLSG vs MI Playing 11Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon